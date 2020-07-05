Triple lockdown to be imposed in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram over surge in coronavirus cases

A triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram city for one week from Monday in view of a spurt in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases through local spread.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital is under heightened vigil.

Of the 225 fresh cases reported in Kerala on Sunday, 38 were locally transmitted.

Of this, 22 were in Thiruvanthapuram and the source of infection of over ten cases could not be detected yet. It is the highest single-day Covid-19 cases through local spread in the state as well.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said that it is a very alarming situation in the state capital.

State Police Chief Lonath Behera said in a statement said that all roads in the city would be blocked. He said that the public can seek police assistance for all essential purposes.

Meanwhile, an octogenarian man identified a Muhammed of Chokkadu near Vandoor in Malappuram district died late on Saturday night.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He was tested positive. He returned from Riyadh on June 29 after visiting son and was admitted to Manjeri Medical College hospital on July 1 after he suffered from fever and drowsiness. Later he was tested positive. His condition worsened after developing pneumonia.

As many as 126 persons recovered from Covid-19 infection on Sunday.