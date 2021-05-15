Triple lockdown to make Kerala government's swearing-in a low key function

With triple lockdown being imposed in four districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram from Monday to May 23, the swearing-in ceremony of the new left-front government proposed for May 20 will be a low-key affair.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the swearing-in function would be conducted only by considering the Covid situation. Only a minimum number of people would be participating in the event.

The Indian Medical Association's Kerala chapter had suggested that the swearing-in ceremony be conducted online considering the Covid situation.

Already, arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony were progressing at the Central stadium adjacent to the government secretariat. It is for the first time after four decades that a same front was retaining power in Kerala, and hence the LDF was planning to make it a remarkable event. Talks among the various coalition partners in the LDF over representation in the new cabinet was progressing.

Meanwhile, stringent restrictions would be put in place at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts in view of triple lockdown. These four districts have a high number of active Covid cases now. The Chief Minister said that borders of the districts would be blocked. Shops selling vegetables and groceries shall preferably function on alternate days. Banks would function on Tuesday and Friday only.

A total of 32,680 fresh Covid cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 4.45 lakh. The test positivity rate was also remaining high at 26.65 per cent.