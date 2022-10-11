TRS alleges quid-pro-quo; asks ECI to disqualify Komatireddy in Munugodu bypoll

The TRS has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from contesting in the Munugodu bypoll alleging that the former Congress MLA joined the BJP after bagging a Rs 18,000-crore contract for his firm from the Narendra Modi government.

Komatireddy's resignation in August necessitated the assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3, which the ruling TRS, BJP and the Congress are taking earnestly ahead of the Telangana elections next year.

Komatireddy filed his nomination papers on Monday, accompanied by T-BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, union tourism minister Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh.

A TRS team has meanwhile approached the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, charging that Komatireddy committed a criminal quid pro quo by accepting a Rs 18,000-crore contract from the BJP government and joining the saffron party.

“Komatireddy himself said in a TV interview that he bagged a Rs 18,000 crore worth contract from the BJP government even as he was with the Congress. This is nothing but mockery of democracy in Munugodu. We have asked the CEC to pass interim orders disqualifying Komatireddy,” said TRS Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao has made the same allegations against Komatireddy while calling him an “utter-flop MLA”.

“Komatireddy has neglected Munugodu for the sake of contracts. This bye-election is also a result of his thirst for money. The constituency voters are ready to teach him a lesson,” KTR said.

In August, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy had also accused businessman-turned-politician Komatireddy of leaving the Congress party for the sake of contracts.

TBJP chief Bandi has supported Komatireddy while alleging that the TRS “dreadful of defeat” has deployed its ministers etc leaders in the constituency and is luring the public offering up to Rs 40,000 per vote.