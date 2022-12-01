TRS army of 'Talibans'; CM Chandrashekar Rao 'utterly corrupt': Y S Sharmila

TRS party is an army of 'Talibans' and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family is the most corrupt and wealthiest in the country, said YSRTP president Y S Sharmila.

Sharmila met Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and complained about the physical attacks and verbal abuses from the TRS ministers, leaders and cadres.

Speaking to reporters later, Sharmila, younger sister of Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy, said that a TRS minister referred to her as maradalu (sister-in-law) and that she, as a self-respecting woman, responded saying she would slap him with her shoe.

“Atrocities against women in the state have risen by 17 percent. During my yearlong padayatra, I have been regularly targeted with sexist and derogatory remarks by none other than senior TRS ministers. This reflects the state of affairs in Telangana, under the TRS rule,” Sharmila, daughter of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, said in her submission.

Read | 'No one is scared': KCR's daughter dares Modi govt to put her in jail in Delhi excise scam case

Alleging that the TRS is attempting to brand her an “outsider,” Sharmila said that she went to school, college in Hyderabad, and is married and living here. “My life, my past, present and future, is here in Telangana,” Sharmila said while pointing out that minister KT Rama Rao's wife is from Andhra.

Sharmila played a video montage of KCR “boothu puranam” - all the unmentionable expletives used publicly by the chief minister on various occasions, several of them while addressing press conferences in Pragathi Bhavan.

Responding to KCR daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha's name in an ED report related to the Delhi liquor scam, Sharmila said that “every scam that the KCR family is involved in should come out.”

“There should be (central agency) raids on KCR house and that of his family members. They are the richest family in the country. Rs 70,000 crore was siphoned off from the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project execution works,” Sharmila alleged.

Referring to the Monday incidents at Narsampet in Warangal, Sharmila complained to the governor that the TRS leaders and workers resorted to physical attacks with sticks and stones, set fire to her caravan and hurled filthy, abusive words at her and companions.

Sharmila further complained that on Tuesday, she was “in a barbaric fashion,” obstructed on Hyderabad streets while proceeding to CM KCR office Pragathi Bhavan to show the damages inflicted on her convoy vehicles by the TRS men.

“My car was lifted (by the police) with a crane while I was still sitting inside. It was a Black Day and clearly showed that this government does not respect democracy at all. Madam, things are now getting out of control in Telangana.”

The YSRTP chief said that her foot march will resume on Friday and that the state police and TRS government would be held responsible for any threat or harm caused to her or her party workers.

“For a year and covering 3,500 kilometers across the state, our Praja Prasthanam padayatra has been drawing immense response and participation from people. This has not gone well with the TRS government and they have been planning these attacks to hurt our morale and keep us away from the people,” Sharmila said.