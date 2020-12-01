TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah passes away at 64

Telangana Rashtra Samithi's MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah died on Tuesday due to health complications.

Nomula (64) was unwell for some time and breathed his last on Tuesday morning soon after his family members took him to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A prominent Communist leader from the combined Nalgonda district, Nomula surprised the political circles by joining the TRS in 2013. He was associated with the Left politics since his student days.

Nomula was elected to the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly twice – in 1999 and 2004, from the CPM. He had lost the 2009 Lok Sabha elections contesting from Bhuvanagiri.

As a TRS MLA contestant in 2014, Nomula was defeated by senior Congress leader Jana Reddy. In the last Assembly elections held in December 2018, Nomula triumphed over Reddy, entering the Telangana Assembly from the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Several political leaders paid their tributes to Nomula, recalling his services to public life.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of MLA Nomula.

“Narasimhaiah would remain as the leader who worked for the people throughout his life. His death would be a loss to the TRS party and people of his constituency,” Rao said while conveying his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

This is the second MLA that the ruling side has lost this year. Four-time TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died in August due to cardiac arrest.

In last month's bypoll necessitated by Solipeta's demise, the BJP wrested the TRS-held Dubbaka Assembly constituency with a majority of 1079 votes over Solipeta's widow and TRS candidate Sujatha.