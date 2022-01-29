TRS MPs to meet on Sunday to chalk out Budget strategy

TRS MPs to meet on Sunday to chalk out party's strategy for Budget session of Parliament

TRS has nine members in Lok Sabha and six members in the Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 29 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 19:47 ist
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister and ruling TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with TRS MPs on Sunday to finalise the party's strategy for the Budget session of parliament.

Rao would give directives to MPs over fighting for the state's rights in both Houses of Parliament during the Budget session, TRS sources said on Saturday.

Reports on the state's issues pending with the Centre would be handed over to the MPs, they said. The meeting, to be held at Pragati Bhavan here, which is the CM's camp office-cum-official residence, would be presided over by Rao.

TRS has nine members in Lok Sabha and six members in the Rajya Sabha.

India News
K Chandrasekhar Rao
TRS
Union Budget 2022

