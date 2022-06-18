TRS takes out rally with dead body of army job aspirant in Warangal

Tension prevailed in Warangal city on Saturday as the body of an army aspirant was taken from the MGM hospital to his village in Narsampet.

Damera Rakesh, an army job aspirant, was killed in the police firing on the Agnipath agitators at Secunderabad station on Friday. Damera was passionate about joining the armed forces, inspired by his sister serving in the BSF posted in West Bengal.

The ruling TRS has termed the death “a killing by the Central government,” and Narsampet TRS MLA Sudarshan Reddy called for the constituency shutdown on Saturday as a mark of protest.

A large number of TRS cadre and leaders including ministers Errabelli Dayakar, Satyavathi Rathod attended the rally taken out with Damera's body.

Some in the rally attempted to damage the local BSNL office, setting fire at the entrance and to the boards and other property. Police controlled the mob.

The TRS men also attempted to prevent Congress MLA Danasari Seethakka from paying her respects to the departed youth.

TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay faulted the TRS leaders for “perpetrating attacks on Central government offices in Warangal during the funeral procession.”

Bandi asserted that the firing at Secunderabad station was by the state police forces, while CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated that it was by the railway police personnel.

“But why did the state intelligence not get information about the possible violence when thousands of army job aspirants were gathering at the railway station? In fact, it seems the intelligence passed on the information well in advance, but the vandalism happened with the full knowledge and support of the TRS government,” Bandi alleged.

The Lok Sabha MP appealed to the public and army job aspirants “not to fall for the false propaganda by the TRS to mislead them.”