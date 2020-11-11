TRS worker dies by suicide depressed over party candidate losing Dubbak by-election

TRS worker dies by suicide depressed over Dubbak result

  Nov 11 2020
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 19:25 ist
Reportedly depressed over the defeat of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate in the bypoll held to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, a 35-year-old party worker allegedly died by suicide in Siddipet district, police said on Wednesday.

The man committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Konaipally village late on Tuesday night, a police official said.

According to his wife, he was depressed over the TRS candidate losing the by-election,the official added. A case under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death) was registered. The deceased was found wearing a TRS scarf around his neck.

In a close contest, BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated the TRS candidate Sujatha by a margin of 1,079 votes in the Dubbak by-election,results of which were announced on Tuesday.

