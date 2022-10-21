TRS's Car vs Road-Roller in Munugodu: EC reinstates the objected free symbol on ballot

The Election Commission of India has sacked Munugodu Returning Officer Jagannadha Rao after the Road Roller poll symbol allocated to a candidate was changed by him to Baby Walker, in contravention of rules.

The commission has also ordered the reallocation of the Road Roller symbol to Shiva Kumar of Yuga Thulasi party.

The November 3 Munugodu by-poll will now have a new RO, to be decided by the EC.

Road Roller is among the eight symbols the TRS wanted the ECI to remove from the free list of symbols allocated to independents, registered unrecognized political parties in an election. Claiming that the road roller, chapati roller, camera etc symbols resemble its car symbol and thus are affecting its election prospects, the party had even approached the Telangana High Court. The court rejected the plea.

The ECI action was based on Kumar's complaint alleging that though the RO, after a draw of lots, had on 17 October originally allotted the free symbol 'Road Roller' opted by him as first preference, later on, the official changed his decision.

Without giving any notice to the candidate and without knowledge of or consultation with the observer the RO has on the same day allotted another free symbol 'Baby Walker' which was not among the preferences given by the candidate, in his nomination papers.

Rule 10(5) of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 says that the allotment by the returning officer of any symbol to a candidate shall be final except where it is inconsistent with any direction issued by the Election Commission in this behalf in which case the EC may revise the allotment in such manner as it thinks fit.

Stating that the symbol change was ab-initio void being bad in law and facts and against the principle of natural justice, the EC sought explanation from Rao by Thursday evening on his using of non-existent powers.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao has however termed the ECI conduct in the matter as objectionable. “This is yet another example of the BJP misusing the constitutional bodies,” KTR said.