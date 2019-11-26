Trupti Desai asks police protection to visit Sabarimala

Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai reached Kochi in Kerala by early hours of Tuesday seeking police protection to visit Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, while Bindu Ammini, who entered the temple last year, suffered chilly spray attack from Hindu activists who turned up to block Trupti.

Trupti, who reached Kochi by air, said that she had sent requests to top government and police authorities seeking protection to visit Sabarimala, but did not get any reply. As police personnel at the airport declined her request for security, Trupti along with couple of women who accompanied her proceeded to the city police commissioner office. Bindu Ammini also accompanied her.

As the news about their arrival spread, some Hindu activists reached the commissioner office and raised protest. One person sprayed chilly on Bindu's face as she was going to the commissioner office. While Bindu said that she was having the SC order's backing to visit Sabarimala, the activists raised Ayyappa chants and tried to block her.

Trupti who came down to visit Sabarimala last year had to return from Nedumbasserry airport in Kochi owing to protest outside the airport

The other day activities Rehma Fathima was declined police protection to visit Sabarimala.

While the left front government in Kerala favoured women entry during the last pilgrimage season in the wake of a SC order lifting ban on entry of women in 10-50 age category, this time the government had taken a stand against entry of women in 10-50 group as the SC referred the review petitions to a seven member bench.