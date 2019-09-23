TS Guv withdraws case against Kanimozhi

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Sep 23 2019, 20:05pm ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2019, 20:28pm ist
DMK MP Kanimozhi. PTI Photo

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday moved the Madras High Court seeking to withdraw a case that she filed against DMK’s Kanimozhi who defeated her from Thoothukudi in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections.

Soundararajan, who took over as Telangana Governor on September 8, said that she does not wish to fight the case since she has taken up governorship.  

In her petition, Soundararajan, who had lost to Kanimozhi by more than 3 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls, had said that a case has been filed against Kanimozhi and Anitha Radhakrishnan, the DMK MLA from Tiruchendur, for giving money to women who had taken 'aarathi' for her.

