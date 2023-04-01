TSPSC exam paper leaks: Revanth ridicules KTR's Rs 100 crore defamation suit notice, Bandi says ready for legal battle

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has ridiculed the Rs 100 crore defamation suit notice sent to him by Telangana's IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao over the Telangana public service commission paper leaks issue.

The Congress leader asked if he can abuse KTR by paying him Rs 100 crore.

“How did KTR conclude that his esteem is worth Rs 100 crore,” Revanth questioned on Friday, after a Telangana Congress delegation met the Enforcement Directorate officials seeking their probe too in the sensational Telangana state public service commission held exam paper leaks.

The Lok Sabha MP is demanding a comprehensive investigation involving agencies like the CBI, ED and Anti-Corruption Bureau, instead of a SIT constituted by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government at present, while alleging that the paper leaks matter involved money laundering etc aspects.

“If KTR is bothered about his reputation, he should ask for a CBI or a sitting judge probe into the paper leaks case,” Revanth said.

Both Revanth and TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay have been alleging the role of KTR, his associates in the government recruitment exams papers leak.

KTR, son of chief minister KCR, has warned the leaders of a defamation suit to the tune of Rs 100 crore “if they do not withdraw their allegations and tender public apology.” Stating that both leaders were trying to cast aspersions on the minister and damaging his reputation, KTR's lawyer sent legal notices to Revanth and Sanjay on Tuesday.

Bandi too had reacted strongly saying that he “would not succumb to such empty threats” and that he “is ready to wage legal battle on the defamation notices served on him.”

“There is no question of tendering any public apology. I am ready to fight legally for justice,” the BJP leader said.

TSPSC had to cancel the Group-I recruitment and few other services exams following revelation of exam papers leak. Student bodies, job aspirants, and opposition parties have been in an agitation mode, holding protests, rallies etc.

Meanwhile, YSRTP leader YS Sharmila was detained by the police on Friday when she tried to barge into the TSPSC office. Sharmila alleged callousness and delay in conducting a fair investigation, while accusing the ruling BRS ``of intentions to protect the big fish involved in the scam.``