TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat, says SIT

Upon receiving the paper Ramesh supposedly used ChatGPT for answers and then communicated the same to the candidates inside the hall with the help of Bluetooth

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla
  • May 31 2023, 01:58 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 01:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The SIT investigation into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams papers leak case has found the use of AI tech ChatGPT and electronic devices for malpractices within the examination centre too.

The ongoing probe into the sensational government job recruitment paper leak has reportedly revealed that one of the accused Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer with a Telangana state power company, has not only sold the question papers of the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) exam to several candidates but also assisted a few by relaying answers to them with help of AI tech and latest gadgets.

Also Read | Y S Sharmila booked for remarks against KCR in TSPSC paper leak case

The Special Investigation Team cops are trying to ascertain how the seven candidates managed to enter the exam hall with the micro Bluetooth devices which can be inserted into ears. The cops are in search of invigilator(s) suspected of allowing the devices on the sly and also sending the pics of the paper out to Ramesh on his WhatsApp.

Upon receiving the paper Ramesh supposedly used ChatGPT for answers and then communicated the same to the candidates inside the hall with the help of Bluetooth ear devices.

The SIT has now arrested Ramesh and four job aspirants who took fraudulent means to qualify the exam. The cops have so far arrested about 50 persons in connection with the Telangana job recruitment exam malpractices.

Ramesh, who had procured the exam papers from other kingpins in the case, allegedly took about Rs 25 lakhs from the aspirants for the papers and exam hall assistance.

The AEE exam held in January was cancelled by the Telangana state public service commission in March after the scam broke out. The commission had then also cancelled the Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) and the coveted Group-I recruitment exam following reports of paper leak.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has been facing the opposition Congress and BJP heat over the TSPSC paper leak case.

