TSPSC paper leak: Police stop Y S Sharmila from leaving her house to join protest

Police stopped YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila from leaving her residence in Hyderabad on Friday to hold protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over alleged paper leak.

#WATCH | Police stop YSRTP chief YS Sharmila from leaving her residence in Hyderabad to hold protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over alleged paper leak pic.twitter.com/FFbZvzehag — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leaking even as protests by different students' organisations continued for the second day.

The decision to cancel the recruitment test was taken after examining the FIR registered with regard to the leakage of question paper, the Commission said on Wednesday night. The fresh date for conducting the exam would be announced later, it said.

Meanwhile, state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao urged the state DGP to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. Responding to allegations on social media that one of the accused in the question paper leak case is a BJP activist, Rama Rao claimed that the BJP seems to have hatched a conspiracy to destroy the lives of innocent youth.