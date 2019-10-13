TSRTC bus driver succumbs to injuries

In a tragic turn of events, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver Srinivasa Reddy, who attempted self-immolation on Saturday evening, succumbed to burn injuries at a corporate hospital here on Sunday morning.

Tension prevailed outside the hospital, in Kanchanbagh where a large number of RTC employees and leaders of political parties gathered. They blamed the K Chandrashekhar Rao government for the tragedy. Police deployed huge forces to maintain law and order.

RTC employees staged protests across the depots across the state. Srinivasa Reddy’s fellow employees in Khammam district staged a silent protest. Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the RTC employees called for a bandh in Khammam district on Monday.

Driver Srinivasa Reddy of Khammam depot doused himself with kerosene at his house, while watching news about the firm statement by the chief minister that all the 48,000 odd employees on strike would not be taken back in service and that their salaries for September month should not be released. Reddy’s son also sustained injuries, while trying to save him. Srinivasa Reddy was rushed to Hyderabad with 90 percent burn injuries on Saturday night.

Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy rushed to the hospital and is coordinating with the doctors for arrangements for postmortem and shifting the dead body to Reddy's native place. BJP Telangana state president Dr. K Lakshman, CPI national secretary K Narayana and others mourned the death of Reddy.

Meanwhile, several Telangana ministers issued statements that the RTC employees fell in the trap of opposition parties and became victims.

The RTC employees began their second round of protests from Sunday. On Sunday striking staff cooked food near depots and had lunch at the bus depots. A statewide bandh will be held on 19 October.