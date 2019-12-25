TSRTC employees retirement age risen to 60

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase in the retirement age for the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), it said.

This increase in age limit for retirement will be extended to each and every employee of the TSRTC. The CM had made this promise when he had a meeting with the TSRTC employees representatives recently and today's orders are in tune with the promise made by the CM, it said.

The assurance was given when Rao met a group of TSRTC employees on December 1 days after they called off their 55- day-old strike pressing a charter of demands, including the merger of the corporation with the transport department.

Another official release said Rao held a high-level review meeting and instructed the officials concerned to prepare a strategy to expand the cargo and parcel services in the TSRTC.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, governments Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma participated in the meeting. Rao discussed measures to make TSRTC a profit-making corporation, implementation of the promises given to the workers and employees, strengthening the goods transportation network and other issues.