TTD approves Rs 3,096 crore budget for 2022-23

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams management said that it would soon resume all its Arjita Sevas and darshans which were stalled since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

The special and normal darshan tokens would also be gradually enhanced to pre-Covid-19 numbers.

Since the onset of the pandemic about 2 years back, pilgrims were being allowed in limited numbers inside the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala.

The TTD Board met on Thursday and took various decisions, besides approving an estimated annual budget of Rs 3,096 crore for 2022-23.

Speaking to reporters later, TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said that “as the intensity of Covid-19 has reduced across the country, following the directives from the central and state governments, TTD will resume all its Arjita Sevas and darshans which were stalled since March 2020.”

“In a phased manner, all categories of darshan will be resumed following the relaxation in Covid-19 guidelines,” Reddy said.

The board has approved the construction of Sri Padmavati Children’s hospital at a cost of Rs 230 crore. TTD would release Rs 150 crore in a phased manner for the construction of Garuda Varadhi to ensure its completion by December. It already provided Rs 100cr for the flyover project in Tirupati.

TTD decided to lease out the Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanoor to AP government to function as the proposed Balaji district collectorate.

A Rs 25 crore trust fund would be formed for the provision of cashless treatments of TTD employees and pensioners at corporate hospitals.

