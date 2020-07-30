TTD arranges darshan for Russian lady stranded in Tirupati amid Covid-19

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has arranged Lord Venkateshwara darshan on Thursday for a Russian lady stranded in the temple town for the past four months because of the Covid-19 situation.

32-year-old Esther and her mother Olivia were on a spiritual tour in India, visiting all the ISKCON temples.

Olivia is now at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and the TTD officials assured to reunite the duo, besides offering accommodation and food for the time they would be in Tirupati.

After learning about their travails, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has also offered to organize her return journey home in consultation with the Russian Embassy.

“She visited the temple Thursday early morning and had the darshan. She is at present in a private accommodation in Tirupati,” a TTD official told DH.

Three-day Pavitrotsavam commences

The annual three-day Pavitrotsavam commenced at the Srivari temple on Thursday with Pavitra Pratistha. As per the ritual, the utsava idols of Sri Malayappaswamy and His consorts were seated at Pavitra mandapam for homa and vaidika programs. Snapana Tirumanjanam was conducted on the utsava idols earlier. Vishesha samarpana was also performed in the evening, TTD officials said.

VIP break darshan ticket validity extended

Following requests from devotees in view of Covid-19 restrictions prevailing across the country and overseas, TTD has announced the extension of the validity of VIP break darshan tickets offered on donations to the Srivani Trust from the present six months to one year.

Darshans are going on at the popular temple despite about 200 of the TTD employees, including several archakas, testing positive and Tirupati, the gateway to Tirumala, put under lockdown till August 5.

However, the pilgrim numbers are declining compared to the proportions when the temple reopened for the public on June 11, following easing of the lockdown restrictions by the central government. Around five thousand devotees are availing the darshan facility against the 9000 special darshan tokens issued online, officials said.