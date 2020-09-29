TTD begins renovation of Alipiri footpath leading to Tirumala with Rs 25-crore donation from Reliance Industries

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Monday initiated the works on refurbishing the 7.6-km-long Alipiri footpath used by over 20,000 pilgrims daily to reach the abode of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala from Alipiri in Tirupati.

The Rs 25-crore expenditure estimated for the total overhaul of the footpath, including a roof slab, drinking water pipelines, toilets, health centers, security outposts, electricity and Public Address System cables, would be borne by the Reliance Industries Limited.

The bhoomi puja of the project was performed at Alipiri yesterday by the TTD trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, RIL’s AVVS Rao and others.

Reddy said that the commencement of the footpath works was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The project is expected to be completed within a year.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the footpath route, constructed decades ago, had fallen into disrepair.

“So, the TTD had decided to revive the path all along the 7.6-km trek route from Alipiri to the entry toll gate at Tirumala for the safety and security of the devotees,” Reddy said.

While on normal days over 20,000 devotees walk to Tirumala via this footpath, during the summer vacation and auspicious days the number doubles to over 40,000.

The TTD engineering department had made an estimation of Rs 25 crore for the complete overhaul of the footpath. Reliance Industries Limited had come forward to take up the works on a donation basis.

The TTD chairman said that the Srivari Mettu (another footpath route to the Tirumala temple) renovation project was completed when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“And now, as per the wish of Lord Venkateswara, the Alipiri footpath renovation is taken up during YSR's son's regime," Subba Reddy observed.

Subba Reddy, a former YSRCP Lok Sabha MP, was made the TTD board chairman last September, after Jaganmohan Reddy assumed power in May 2019.