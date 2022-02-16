TTD begins Rs 1 crore Udayastamana Seva ticket sale

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has started the sale of Rs 1 crore Udayastaman Seva tickets to fund the construction of children's super speciality hospitals.

DH had reported on January 1 about the temple management plans to bring in the special darshan seva, arguably the most expensive in the world, in the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala.

The astronomical price would go further to Rs 1.5 crore if the super special darshan is desired on Fridays, which includes the Abhishekam.

The ticket would allow a devotee and his five family members to sit in the sanctum and other designated areas, watching all the divine rituals throughout the day beginning from the Suprabhatam.

The ticket validity for individuals is 25 years (one designated day every year) or a lifetime of the donor whichever is earlier and in the case of companies/firms, it is 20 years.

The services include Suprabatham, Thomala, Archana, Astadala padapadmaradhana [Tuesday], Thiruppavada seva [Thursday], Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.

One pattu Sariga dupatta, blouse piece, 25 small laddus, 1 big laddu, 5 vada and medallion (One time only) will be given to the donor every year on the day of seva.

531 Udayastamana Arjita Seva tickets are made available as of now, which can be booked on the TTD official portal https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

