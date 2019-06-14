TTD Chairman says he won't quit

The Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s trust Board and Telugu Desam Party leader Putta Sudhakar Yadav said that he will not quit from the post despite alleged witch hunt launched by the YSRCP government to remove him.

Fearing that the TTD Chairman could move court, the TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal has submitted a report on the alleged corruption of the chairman of the richest temple in the country to the government as the tussle for grip over the temple becomes intense.

“The Jaganmohan Reddy’s government thought that I would quit after they came to power. But the present Board has one more year to serve the Lord. So during the last Board meeting in May we have decided to continue and not to quit,” Sudhakar Yadav told DH.

He said that allegations on him were false and he hasn’t resorted to any corruption.

Considered as one of the inner circle man of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Sudhakar Yadav was chosen for the coveted post despite his reported affinity to certain evangelical groups.

Meanwhile, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty quit as member of the TTD on 6 June. The TDP government nominated her for the first time in February 2017 for two months and then again in April 2018. She has resigned after it was reported that the YSRCP government is planning to appoint YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s maternal uncle and former MP YV Subba Reddy as the new TTD chairman.