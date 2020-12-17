TTD forms panel to establish Anjanadri at Tirupati as Hanuman's birthplace

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has formed a committee of religious scholars, experts of Hindu scriptures to establish Anjanadri, one of the seven sacred hills of the Seshachalam range at Tirupati, as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Several places south of the Vindhya mountains are claimed, according to the local lore, as the cradle of one of the most revered Hindu deities.

The renewed focus on Hanuman or Anjaneya’s place of birth is evident at a time when a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Janmabhoomi Teerthakshetra Trust was reportedly constituted in Karnataka in February this year with the aim of developing Anjanadri-Kishkinda, at Hampi in Bellary district, as Hanuman's provenance.

The trust also announced plans to install the “world's tallest statue” of Hanuman there, on the lines of but a bit shorter than the Ram statue conceived at Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Last month, the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra decided to develop the Anjaneri hills, near Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, as Hanuman’s birthplace.

On Wednesday, TTD’s executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy discussed the contestation with scholars including Sri Venkateshwara Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Sudarshana Sharma, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Muralidhar Sharma.

“There is enough information available in various Puranas to prove that Hanuman’s birthplace is Anjanadri in the Seshachalam range,” the pundits claimed.

“There are references about the birth of Hanuman in the Skanda, Varaha, Padma, Bhavishyottara, Brahmanda Puranas and the Venkatachala Mahatyam,” the scholars said.

The EO then called for extensive research based on Vedic scriptures, mythology, historical evidence, and traditions for concrete proof to ascertain Andhra Pradesh’s Anjanadri as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, “since there are many places across the country claiming the same.”

Anjaneya and Anjanadri (hill) originate from Anjana, Hanuman’s mother.