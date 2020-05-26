TTD land sale move - BJP wants Jaganmohan Reddy to scrap all such plans

BJP leaders and workers in Andhra Pradesh observed an eight-hour fast on Tuesday protesting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams plan to auction the devotee donated properties.

The demonstration from 9 AM to 5 PM at the party offices or respective houses was held, despite a Jaganmohan Reddy government order late on Monday night keeping a TTD resolution in abeyance.

Andhra Pradesh BJP unit chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said they would not believe "the deceptive orders which only halted one TTD land auction-related resolution of 2016.”

“The TTD resolution 309 issued under the present government is not cancelled. This is nothing but deceit. By issuing this fraudulent GO, YSRCP government has even cheated the God” Kanna said adding that BJP’s agitation would continue till TTD’s all property auction plans are totally scrapped.

309 resolution dated 29-02-2020 pertains to disposal of 50 immovable properties worth Rs 23.92 crore through public auction.

The BJP leader demanded Jagan to issue definite orders that no temple properties anywhere in the state would be sold by the government. “The state should also probe the allegations of encroachments of the temple properties.”

The TTD trustee board under chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy was scheduled to meet on May 28, where the controversial issue of land parcels sale would be discussed.

The temple lands sale issue has come to trouble the Jagan government. In addition to BJP, its ally Jana Sena and main opposition TDP are vehemently opposing the move stating it as hurting the Hindu sentiments.