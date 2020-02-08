TTD lodges complaint against fake sites

The vigilance wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust which runs the Lord Venkateswara temple, has lodged criminal cases against 19 fake websites.

These websites with misleading names are extracting money for various darshans, other rituals and accommodation bookings from unsuspecting pilgrims.

“When they find the quota of darshan or seva tickets or accommodation are exhausted on our website, some devotees are logging into some unauthorised websites and getting cheated. We have been receiving many complaints in this regard at our call centre,” said TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

“Based on the complaints from the pilgrims, our vigilance wing has lodged criminal cases against these fake websites. We appeal to the devotees not to believe and get cheated by such fake websites. Please only log into TTD official websites— tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and ttdsevaonline.com— for booking rooms, darshan tickets etc., services,” a senior TTD official said adding that www.tirumala.org is the link for all TTD related news.

The fake websites booked are:

1.www.ttdtickets.com

2.www.ttddarshan.com

3. Tirupatibalajidarshantickets.co.in

4.tirupatibalajidarshanbooking.com

5.ttdbalajidarshan.com

6.myspiritualyatra.com

7. tirupatibalajidarshan.co.in

8.tirupatibalajidarshan.org

9.www.mybalaji.in

10. bookingtirupatidarshan.com

11. www.templeyatri.com

12. tirupatibalajitemple.com

13. www.tirupatibalajidarshanbooking.co.in

14. tirupatitourism.in

15. tirupatitourismseva.com

16. padmavathitravels.in

17.ttddarshan.com

18. tirupatibalajidarshanbooking.co.in

19.tirupatidarshanbooking.org

Singhal has also informed that the construction works of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple would commence soon at Jammu and that the TTD board has approved for a temple's construction at Varanasi.

Government of Maharashtra had allotted land at Bandra in Mumbai where a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple would be constructed soon with Rs 30 crore.

“The Jammu government has identified seven places for the temple, and we have shortlisted four suitable places,” Singhal said.

The TTD had earlier constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples at Kanyakumari, Kurukshetra, Hyderabad and such temples are underway at Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneshwar.

A Veda-pathashala is also coming up in Kurukshetra.