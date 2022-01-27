TTD promotes panchagavya products under brand name 'Namami Govinda'

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has opened a panchagavya products manufacturing unit in Tirupati.

Officials said that 15 products of panchagavya branded as "Namami Govinda" are being made available to devotees at affordable prices.

With the products, TTD aims at promoting gau-puja and improving the health of devotees across the country, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said after the inauguration on Thursday.

The unit has been set up with technical support from Ashirwad Ayurveda Pharmacy, Coimbatore. All the raw materials for panchagavya products are sourced from the TTD-run Goshalas.

Reddy said that TTD had earlier begun the production of incense sticks from flowers used in the TTD temples. "After receiving good response from devotees, we are planning to double the incense sticks production.”

TTD officials highlighted the various other programs and schemes of TTD like the use of desi cow products in Srivari temple, kainkaryas and cow-based organic products for preparing Naivedyam, etc.

Officials said that they had entered an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government in the organic farming sector, to utilise organic manures made from cow urine, etc.

The TTD proposes to develop two modern Goshalas in each district of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and train youth in the manufacturing of panchagavya products.

