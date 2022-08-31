TTD to help construct 1,342 Hindu temples in Andhra to contain religious conversion

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to fund the construction of 1,342 Hindu temples all over Andhra Pradesh, “to promote the Sanatana Dharma and in a bid to contain religious conversions.”

These temples would come up predominantly in the Scheduled Caste, Tribes, backward and weaker section colonies like that of fishermen, which are “more prone to conversions.”

The Lord Venkateshwara temple trust's decision comes even as the Jaganmohan Reddy regime is accused by opposition parties like the BJP of supporting evangelist activities in the state.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary and AP in-charge, has on several occasions, charged Jagan, a known follower of Christianity, of “taking an anti-Hindu approach and sponsoring conversions to Christianity to create a vote bank.”

The TTD has earlier aided the construction of 502 Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh but these shrines were built during the previous TDP government till 2018-19.

Now, on the directions of YV Subba Reddy, present TTD chairman, a former Lok Sabha MP and Jagan's uncle, the plan to build 1342 more temples has been drawn.

The temples now would be built with the devotee donating funds to the Srivani Trust, which has been receiving generous donations since October 2019 when the TTD board allowed one VIP break darshan for every Rs 10,000 donor, on payment of Rs 500 additionally, without needing any recommendation letter.

According to TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy, the Srivani Trust has till now received donations amounting to around Rs 500 crore.

The TTD and the state endowments department have entered an MoU with Samarasata Seva Foundation for the execution of the project, under which construction of 120 temples would be taken up initially. The earlier 502 temples were also raised with Samarasata involvement.

“We are scrutinizing the 1342 applications received from the public, and the process of field survey for required land etc is also on,” Pakhala Trinadh, secretary, Samarasata told DH.

Each temple will receive a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh and land (a minimum of 120 square yards) has to be arranged locally. The temples would be built with community participation installing a deity as per local wishes. The required man power is engaged and materials procured under Samarasata guidance.

Apart from the darshans and rituals, the TTD temples are also used for children education and community activities, turning them into the village's devotional cum social hubs.

The Srivani trust funds are also used for the rejuvenation of old Hindu temples, renovation of dilapidated structures, necessary repairs and financial assistance for dhoopa, deepa and naivedyam at various small temples.