TTD to launch cow conservation programme for Hindu temples across Andhra, Karnataka & Telangana

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to commence its desi cow protection and promotion plan by offering indigenous cows to 28 temples spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The executive committee meeting of TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) was held on Thursday at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala to take forward the idea which was mooted earlier.

The committee headed by TTD board chairman Y V Subba Reddy has decided to, as part of a pilot project, provide one cow to each of the 28 temples covering all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, 10 previously undivided districts of Telangana and five temples in Karnataka.

The cow donation scheme would be executed through the Sri Venkateshwara Dairy Farm. Devotees should contribute indigenous cows to these temples in consultation with the farm director, TTD officials said.

Once the cow is donated, the concerned temples will take care of the bovine under the banner "Gudiko Gomata-TTD".

Through the unique desi cow protection and promotion programme, TTD will provide cows to mutts, Vedic schools, hereditary institutions, temples under the purview of the endowments departments.

Brahmotsavams Gaja-vahanam

On the evening of the sixth day of the ongoing annual Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy was seated on Gaja Vahanam.