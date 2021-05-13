TTD to set up German hangers for Covid-19 patients care

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has planned to build 22 German hangers in various districts of Andhra Pradesh to shelter the Covid-19 positive patients needing oxygen support.

The sheds, based on German technology, would be built at a cost of Rs 3.52 crore, at a time when the state is witnessing a surge in positive cases.

Each shed would have a 30-bed capacity.

Andhra Pradesh has over 2.01 lakh active cases, with 22,399 new cases reported on Thursday.

The Tirupati temple board officials said that such a hanger was earlier successfully set up in the pilgrim city at Sri Padmavati Covid-19 hospital.

Following requests for similar oxygen bed facilities, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday sanctioned the amount from the SV Sarva Shreya Nidhi.

Four sheds would come up in Visakhapatnam district, three each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada, and Krishna, two each in Prakasam and Kurnool. Two more sheds would be in other locations. Respective district collectors will be provided the required funds as per the cost estimates made by the TTD for each shed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Office has said that the Andhra Pradesh government is also planning to erect the German sheds outside the Covid-19 hospitals to cater to the increasing cases.

Darshan date modification

Amid a surge in the pandemic and various restrictions on public movement, the TTD has allowed the devotees holding the online special Srivari Darshan tickets from April 21 to May 31 to change their visiting dates according to their convenience. The option is allowed once and for a date within December 2021.