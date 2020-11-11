TTD's bhakti channel employees found accessing porn, sending links to devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams looks engulfed by all sorts of controversies.

After political, public furore over the temple land auction proposals, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's faith declaration and so on, now it has emerged that devotees are receiving porn links in emails from the Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel.

SVBC was in news for another such indecorous episode earlier this year. Telugu actor-comedian and YSRCP man Prudhvi Raj had to resign from the channel's chairmanship in January after the audio tapes of his obscene, harassing conversation with a women employee became public.

In the present case, Venkata Krishna, a devotee had sought some details through email regarding "Shatamanam Bhavati", a programme on SVBC.

“But instead he received a porn site link as a reply through sb@svbcttd.org. The horrified devotee brought the matter to the notice of the management,” an official told DH.

TTD board chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy ordered an immediate inquiry.

On Wednesday, Suresh Gedela, CEO of SVBC informed that an office subordinate (attender) was removed from service after his alleged involvement in forwarding a porn site link to the devotee was proved.

“A vigilance probe found that a few more employees are also involved in such willful, indecent conduct. If proved guilty, action will be initiated on those employees too,” the official said.

Hindu organisations and BJP are pointing to a rot in the SVBC management and demanding a cleansing of the recruitment process to ensure jobs are offered to the devotional and committed candidates. And only to the required strength to prevent such “vulgar, time-pass” activities.

Questions are also being raised as how an office subordinate is allowed access to the computers.

To avoid such embarrassment in future, officials said that henceforth, “all the SVBC computers will function under the supervision of TTD IT Wing and each computer will be password protected for security.”

It has also been decided to bring SVBC under the supervisory control of TTD Vigilance.

TTD said that a cyber-cell has been constituted and a team of 25 software engineers carried out computer security audit in the SVBC buildings.

SVBC is a hugely popular spiritual channel run by the temple board, in Telugu, Tamil. Kannada ,Hindi channels are in the offing.

In August, SVBC faced disapproval for failing to live telecast the Ramajanma-bhoomi temple foundation ceremony at Ayodhya.