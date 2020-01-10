Tusker dies after consuming pesticide mixed water

A tusker died after drinking water mixed with pesticides, to be sprinkled for crops, at Kulluru village, in the taluk, on Thursday night.

The incident has come to light from Punajanuru wildlife zone, coming under Biligiri Ranganathaswami Tiger (BRT) Reserve. Farmer Shivappa of Kulluru village had grown cabbage at his farm. He had mixed pesticide to a drum of water and kept ready to be sprinkled to the crop on Friday morning.

On Thursday night, a herd of elephants had crossed the farm. A tusker among the herd fed on the tubers grown in the farm and later drank water in the drum. Later, it collapsed and fell on the solar fence installed around the farm and died. The tusker is said to be around 26 years, according to Range Forest Officer Kantharaju.

Initially, it was suspected that the elephant had died to electrocution. Police and Cesc officials visited the spot and conducted mahazar. Later, it was confirmed that the death was due to consuming poisoned water.

Forest department officials have registered an FIR against the farm owner. BRT Deputy Conservator fo Forest Santosh Kumar, ACF Ramesh and personnel visited the spot. A post-mortem was conducted and the carcass burnt.