TVPM Press Club secretary held for moral policing

Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan was arrested by the police on Thursday on the basis of a woman colleague's complaint of moral policing.

The woman journalist alleged that a group of people led by Radhakrishnan barged into her house on Saturday night alleging of illicit relationship with another colleague and tried to assault her. The police earlier registered a case against various charges including assault on women.

The Kerala Women's Commission also suo motu registered a case against him and the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club also ordered a probe. Women journalist staged a protest at the Press Club on Thursday seeking action against Radhakrishnan.