Twenty20 activist dies after alleged attack by CPM

Twenty20 activist dies after alleged attack by CPM workers

A local native from the Dalit community, Deepu was under treatment in a hospital over the last few days and he died on Friday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 18 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 20:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The death of an activist of Twenty20 party, a political forum promoted by the Kitex Group, has put the ruling CPM on the defensive as the deceased was allegedly assaulted by CPM workers.

C K Deepu, 38, was allegedly assaulted by CPM workers during a 'lights off' protest staged by Twenty20 at Kizhakambalam in Ernakulam district last Saturday to protest against the objections raised by the CPM against a street-light challenge programme initiated by the Twenty20 at the four panchayats ruled by it for replacing the old street lights.

The CPM alleged illegal fundraising from people.

A local native from the Dalit community, Deepu was under treatment in a hospital over the last few days and he died on Friday. Four persons, said to be CPM activists, were held by the police in connection with the case.

Amidst the allegations by Twenty20 activists, local MLA P V Sreenijin stated that Deepu was suffering from liver ailments and he did not complain to the police of any sort of assault.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twenty20
Kerala
CPM
Death
attack
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

 