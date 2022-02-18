Twenty20 activist dies after alleged attack by CPM workers

The death of an activist of Twenty20 party, a political forum promoted by the Kitex Group, has put the ruling CPM on the defensive as the deceased was allegedly assaulted by CPM workers.

C K Deepu, 38, was allegedly assaulted by CPM workers during a 'lights off' protest staged by Twenty20 at Kizhakambalam in Ernakulam district last Saturday to protest against the objections raised by the CPM against a street-light challenge programme initiated by the Twenty20 at the four panchayats ruled by it for replacing the old street lights.

The CPM alleged illegal fundraising from people.

A local native from the Dalit community, Deepu was under treatment in a hospital over the last few days and he died on Friday. Four persons, said to be CPM activists, were held by the police in connection with the case.

Amidst the allegations by Twenty20 activists, local MLA P V Sreenijin stated that Deepu was suffering from liver ailments and he did not complain to the police of any sort of assault.

