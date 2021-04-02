Two boys die of burns as dry grass catches fire

Three boys, aged about eight, were playing when the fire occurred

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 02 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Two boys sustained burns and died later at hospital after a heap of dry grass caught fire while they were playing with a lit matchstick, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in a village in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Thursday, the police said.

Three boys, aged about eight, were playing when the fire occurred. One of them managed to escape, they said. The other two sustained about 70 per cent burns and were taken a hospital.

They died while undergoing treatment, the police said. A case was registered, they added.

Fire
Telangana

