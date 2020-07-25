Two child marriages averted in Telangana: Police

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 25 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 18:18 ist
Two child marriages were averted in Telangana before they materialised, police said here on Saturday.

Both cases were in Medchal district, police said. In the first case, a 17-year-old girl was rescued on Saturday before her marriage, while the other, involving a 16 -year-old girl, was prevented on Friday, a police press release said.

Both the cases were prevented by "She Teams" of Kushaiguda Division with the help of district officials of the department concerned and Child Help Line, it said.

The officials counselled the parents of both families and stopped the child marriages. Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, appreciated the good work done by the Kushaiguda She team.

