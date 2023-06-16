2 from Kerala customs held for nexus with smugglers

Two customs officials in Kerala held for nexus with smugglers

The two officials were also suspected to have prompted smuggling racket members to raise baseless allegations of misconduct by upright officers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 16 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two inspectors of the air customs unit of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were held by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on charges of being in a nexus with gold smugglers.

Inspectors Anish K A and Nithin were held in connection with the recent seizure of around 4.5 kilogram gold by the DRI. It was suspected that the two had facilitated smuggling of around 80 kilogram gold over the last couple of years.

Also Read | Kerala HC grants interim relief from arrest to KPCC chief in cheating case

Sources said that the nexus of the two officials with smuggling rackets came out after DRI intercepted two passengers from Abu Dhabi who were smuggling gold weighing around 4.5 kilogram on June 4. The two were held by DRI officials after they cleared the customs checking. The next day some other members of the racket came down from Abu Dhabi and accused the two customs officials of ditching them after offering to help. Subsequently the two came under the scanner of investigation agencies. 

The two officials were also suspected to have prompted smuggling racket members to raise baseless allegations of misconduct by upright officers with the intention of shifting them from the air customs unit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 