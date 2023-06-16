Two customs officials in Kerala held for nexus with smugglers

Two inspectors of the air customs unit of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were held by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on charges of being in a nexus with gold smugglers.

Inspectors Anish K A and Nithin were held in connection with the recent seizure of around 4.5 kilogram gold by the DRI. It was suspected that the two had facilitated smuggling of around 80 kilogram gold over the last couple of years.

Sources said that the nexus of the two officials with smuggling rackets came out after DRI intercepted two passengers from Abu Dhabi who were smuggling gold weighing around 4.5 kilogram on June 4. The two were held by DRI officials after they cleared the customs checking. The next day some other members of the racket came down from Abu Dhabi and accused the two customs officials of ditching them after offering to help. Subsequently the two came under the scanner of investigation agencies.

The two officials were also suspected to have prompted smuggling racket members to raise baseless allegations of misconduct by upright officers with the intention of shifting them from the air customs unit.