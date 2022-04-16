Two die, 8 injured in Tamil Nadu stampede

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 16 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 13:46 ist
A view of the celebrations in Madurai. Credit: PTI Photo

Two persons died and eight were injured in a stampede at Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said the police.

A huge crowd had gathered to witness the festival as it was held after two years owing to the Covid-19 ban.

Also Read — 3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine

According to police, a male and a female died and eight were injured in the stampede while returning after witnessing the festival.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who suffered normal injuries.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

