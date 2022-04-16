Two die, 8 injured in Tamil Nadu stampede

Two persons died and eight were injured in a stampede at Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said the police.
A huge crowd had gathered to witness the festival as it was held after two years owing to the Covid-19 ban.
According to police, a male and a female died and eight were injured in the stampede while returning after witnessing the festival.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who suffered normal injuries.
