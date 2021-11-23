Two die as house collapses following LPG cylinder blast

Two die as house collapses following LPG cylinder blast in TN

PTI
PTI, Salem,
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons, including an octogenarian woman, were killed in a building collapse triggered by an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Karungalpatti in the district early on Tuesday. Two adjoining houses also collapsed due to the impact of the blast, leaving 12 occupants injured, police said.

The Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to pull 12 people out of the rubble, of which three were said to be serious and admitted to the government hospital here.

Efforts are on to rescue those buried under the debris, they said. District collector Karmegham rushed to the scene and is overseeing the rescue operations.

