Two die of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh; 57 new cases reported

Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the toll to 52 even as 57 more tested positive, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 2,489, a health bulletin said on Tuesday.

Samples of 9,739 people were tested and 69 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,596. The number of active patients are now at 691.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, six were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said. Kurnool and Chittoor districts reported one death each.

The cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 150, it said.