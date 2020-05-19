Two die of coronavirus in Andhra; 57 new cases reported

Two die of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh; 57 new cases reported

PTI
PTI,
  • May 19 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 18:28 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the toll to 52 even as 57 more tested positive, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 2,489, a health bulletin said on Tuesday.

Samples of 9,739 people were tested and 69 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,596. The number of active patients are now at 691.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, six were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said. Kurnool and Chittoor districts reported one death each.

The cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 150, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 