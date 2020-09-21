Two drown as rains continue to lash in Kerala, heavy winds damage multiple homes

Two persons were killed in havocs caused due to rainfall at Kasargod in Kerala on Monday, while heavy winds caused extensive damages at many parts of the state.

One person, identified as Sudhan, 50, died after falling in a waterlogged area at Hosdurg. Another person, identified as Chandrasekharan, 30, died at a pit at Madhur village.

Several houses along with the coastal areas as well as at many parts of Manjeshwar, Bandadka, Kumbadaje were damaged in heavy winds in the morning.

Meanwhile, at Adimali in Idukki district, seven, including women and children, were rescued after their boat capsized in a river. Local people and Fire and Rescue Service personnel carried out the operations.

Orange alert was sounded at nine districts in the state on Monday. Heavy rains were forecast at many parts of the state on Tuesday also.

Hundreds of families were shifted to safe locations from flood and landslide-prone areas.