Two farmers end life in Kerala, reasons yet to be ascertained

Two farmers end life in Kerala, reasons unknown for now

Relatives alleged the losses in agriculture forced the farmers to end their lives

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 23 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 22:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two farmers ended their lives in Kerala during the last two days, allegedly owing to financial stress.

K K Velayudhan, 60, of Koyilandi in Kozhikode died on Tuesday. Muraleedharan, 55, of Chittor in Palakkad district died at Palakkad on Wednesday. Both were found hanging in their houses.

While the relatives of the deceased alleged that losses in agriculture forced the two farmers to end life, police sources said that prima facie losses from agriculture were not the reason in both cases.

The incidents took place at a time when the state government is facing criticisms for the delay in paying compensations for crop loss and paddy procurement.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that the delay in procuring paddy, reluctance to increase procurement price and lack of infrastructure support to farmers were the reasons for the financial stress of farmers leading to extreme steps. Around 42,000 farmers in the state were yet to receive insurance compensations for crop loss, he said.

Earlier this year also a farmer ended their life in the Alappuzha district owing to financial problems caused by crop loss due to untimely rains. The state government had then announced that steps would be taken for timely payment of compensations. Even then thousands of farmers were under financial stress due to delays in the payment of compensations.

Kerala
farmers
India News

