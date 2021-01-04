Two five-star hotels in Tamil Nadu emerge Covid-19 hotspots; massive testing underway

After the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), two luxurious five-star hotels in this metropolis have emerged as the newest Covid-19 hotspots.

As many as 114 persons working in five-star properties across the city have so far tested positive for coronavirus since December 16. With 11 members from non-star hotel category also joining the list, the number has gone up to 125.

ITC Grand Chola on the arterial Anna Salai was the first to emerge as a cluster last week after 85 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, more than 20 persons working in Leela Palace, another luxurious property, tested positive for the virus.

The emergence of the clusters come close on the heels of nearly 200 students of the II-M testing positive for coronavirus in December last year. Data released by Greater Chennai Corporation said a total of 4,392 among 6,416 persons working in five star and other category hotels in Chennai have been tested between December 16 and January 3. Of these, 125 are Covid-19 positive.

Though the hotels said they have put in place strict measure to minimise Covid-19 spread, officials cite organisers hoodwink authorities by staggering the crowd. “This is not the case only in hotels but also in marriage halls and in apartment complexes. We have been vigilant and we ask the concerned and people also to be cooperative,” a senior government official said.

He added that testing is being done in hotels with halls for functions and also marriage halls and hostels including colleges and working men mansions and women hostels.

“Focus also will be on private gatherings in gated communities and also beach houses. In case of any cluster detected based on active case finding or fever surveillance, saturation tests in the place and also place of stay of workers is also being done,” the official added.