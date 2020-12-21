Two held for sexual assault on actress in mall at Kochi

Two youths hailing from Malappuram district in Kerala were reported to be held by police on Sunday night in connection with sexual assault on a young actress in Kochi.

The youths, identified as Ramshad and Adil, had earlier posted a video in which they maintained that the allegation of sexual assault was baseless. They said that they only enquired with a lady accompanying the actress about the films she acted and since the lady replied in an unfriendly manner, they did not talk further.

They also apologised for any unintentional adverse behaviour from their side.

The actress said in a social media post on Thursday that one guy groped and stalked her at a hypermarket at the mall. Subsequently, the police verified CCTV footage and found the allegations prima facie true and launched a probe. The images of the two were also published.

The actress said in a viral social media post that "Being a woman has been very tiring, to be on guard every minute as you step out of your house. To watch my clothes when I bend and turn. To guard my chest with my arms in a crowd… And on the days I’m home, I worry about my mother, my sister, my friends who have to do the same things. It is all because of these sick men. You take away our safety. You take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you,” the actor wrote.