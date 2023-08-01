Two history sheeters killed in encounter by TN police

Two history sheeters were killed in an encounter by Tambaram Police in the wee hours of Tuesday after a gang reportedly attacked a sub-inspector who stopped their vehicle during a routine vehicle check. The criminals, who had over 70 criminal cases against them, were identified as 35-year-old Vinod (a) Chhota Vinod and Ramesh (32).

Police said the killings took place at around 3.30 am on Tuesday when a team headed by Inspector Murugesan and sub-inspector Sivagurunathan was checking vehicles in Karanai Puducherry area within Guduvanchery police station limits.

The criminals, who came in a car, didn't just refuse to stop the vehicle when Sivagurunathan signalled them to do so but tried to hit the police personnel, a statement issued by Tambaram Police said.

Also Read | Woman murders alcholic husband in Tamil Nadu's Erode

“Minutes later, four people emerged out of the vehicle with weapons and began attacking the police team. The criminals attacked the sub-inspector on his hand and made an attempt to chop his head but the sickle just hit his cap,” the statement added.

At this point, the police said, the inspector and sub-inspector shot at two people following which Vinod and Ramesh were seriously injured and the remaining two escaped with the weapons. “The criminals died on their way to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital,” the police added.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal said the policemen had to resort to shooting to “defend themselves.”

While Vinod was an A+ category criminal, Ramesh was an A-category criminal, according to records available at the Otteri police station in Chennai. As many as 50 cases, including 10 murders, 15 attempts to murder, and 16 extortion cases are pending against Vinod, while Ramesh had 20 cases, including five murders, against him.

The sub-inspector who was injured in the attack is admitted to a government hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. After the encounter, several police teams and forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence.