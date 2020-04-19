Two journalists test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

In a first in Tamil Nadu, two city-based journalists on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, more than a month after the first case was reported in the state, authorities said.

A reporter working for a Tamil daily and a sub-editor with a Tamil news television channel have tested positive for coronavirus, officials told PTI.

While the reporter has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the other is being treated at Government Stanley Hospital, they said adding both are in 'stable' condition. "We are tracing their contacts and containment measures in their respective areas are on," an official said. The first positive case was reported in Tamil Nadu on March 8.