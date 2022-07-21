Two Kerala college teachers held in NEET frisking case; all get bail

Two more were arrested for forcing girls to remove their innerwear at a NEET examination centre in Kerala. Priji Kurian Isac, who was in charge of the conduct of the exam at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology (MTIIT), and Shamnad J, who was appointed as NEET observer, were arrested by the police on Wednesday night.

Isac is a head of a department at MTIIT, in Ayur, Kollam, and Shamnad is an assistant professor at a college at Peringamala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources in the police department said the staff, recruited for frisking, asked the girls to remove their innerwear as per the direction of these two persons.

Isac’s arrest would be an embarrassment to the MTIIT management, as they had maintained they had no role in the humiliating frisking, and that the agency engaged by National Testing Agency was responsible for it.

Five women—two of the MTIIT cleaning staff and three engaged by the private agency for standard frisking—were arrested earlier. Their relatives staged a protest on Wednesday alleging that the women were made scapegoats, and that the higher officials who gave them instructions were being protected.

All arrested were granted bail.

According to police sources, officials from the NTA-appointed private agency would also be questioned.

Only July 17, girls who appeared for the NEET at the MTIIT examination centre, were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear “because it had metal hooks” found when they were frisked using a metal detector. Although only one girl filed a complaint about the incident initially, four more came forward later with similar complaints.

NTA also deputed a fact-finding panel to inquire into the incident.