Two more die of coronavirus infection in Puducherry, toll reaches 604

Puducherry posted two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday while the case tally touched 36,000 with 102 new additions.

Both the deceased were women and hailed from Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the new cases were identified during last 24 hours after examination of 3,721 samples. He said that 113 patients were discharged.

The test positivity rate was 2.7 per cent in Union Territory. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 95.35 per cent respectively.

Of the 3.44 lakh samples tested so far, 3.02 lakh were found to be negative and result of test of remaining samples was awaited, he said. Of the total 102 new cases identified today, Puducherry region accounted for 57 fresh cases followed by Karaikal 10, Yanam 2 and Mahe 33.

The Director said of the 36,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,071 were active, 34,325 patients recovered and discharged. The toll rose to 604 with two more fatalities. The two women who died of infection were in the age group of 67 and 75 years and had Covid-19 pneumonia, the official said.