Two more Kerala ministers test positive for Covid-19

Kerala ministers M M Mani and K T Jaleel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

With this, five members of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet have so far been infected by the deadly virus.

While Mani, the Electricity minister, has been admitted to the government medical college hospital here, Jaleel, Higher Education Minister, is under observation at his official residence.

The 75-year old Mani, in a Facebook post, requested all those who had come in contact with him in the past few days to be on guard.

Earlier, ministers -- Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan and V S Sunil Kumar, had tested positive. They have all recovered.

The state reported the highest single-day surge of Covid-19 with 10,606 people testing positive and the infection tally crossed the 2.50 lakh mark on Wednesday.