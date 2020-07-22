Two more students who appeared for Kerala entrance exam test Covid-19 positive

While two more students who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination were tested Covid-19 positive, a police case was registered against hundreds of parents who gathered in front of a school in Thiruvananthapuram flouting social distancing norms.

So far four students who appeared for the entrance exam and father of one of the students tested Covid-19 positive.

The picture of the parents gathering in front of a school during the exam on July 16 had gone viral on social media. It also triggered strong reactions against the government for conducting the entrance examination amid a Covid-19 spike. Hence the police registered a case against 300 odd parents, who were yet to be identified, on charges of flouting the social distancing norms.

Even after students who appeared for the entrance were tested Covid positive, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the decision to conduct the examination citing that adequate safety measures were made at all the centers.