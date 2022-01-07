Two murder-accused gunned down in Tamil Nadu encounter

Two history-sheeters accused of a double murder on Thursday evening were gunned down by the Chengalpattu district police on Friday morning near Mamandur after the duo allegedly attacked the police team that was trying to nab them.
Dinesh (23) and ‘Biscuit’ Moideen (20) are accused of killing Karthik and Mahesh in Chengalpattu on Thursday evening in full public view. The police launched investigations into the murder and found the involvement of Dinesh and Moideen.
As the police launched a search to nab the accused, they are understood to have hidden near the Palar river in Mamandur. When a police team surrounded the duo at around 8.30 am on Friday, they, according to police, used country bombs to attack the police team.
“In self-defence, the police had to use force. They opened fire resulting in the death of the two,” a police official said.
