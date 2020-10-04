Two naval officials killed as glider crashes in Kochi

Two naval officials were killed after an Indian Navy glider crashed at Kochi in Kerala on Sunday morning.

Official sources identified the deceased as Lieutenant Rajeev Jha and sailor Sunil Kumar, who was a Petty officer (Electrical Air).

"The naval power glider which was on a routine training sortie met with the mishap. It took off from INS Garuda and crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near the naval base at 7 am. Though the officials were rushed to Navy Hospital Sanjivani they have declared brought dead. The glider is being salvaged. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident,"(sic) an official said in a statement.

While official confirmation on the whereabouts of the dead officers was still awaited, it was learnt that Jha, aged 39, is a native of Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Kumar, aged 29, is a native of Bihar. Rajeev Jha is married and has two kids.

According to local sources, there was no one at the spot where the glider crashed. The cause for the mishap is unknown. It was suspected that the glider crashed while returning after training. Glider training takes place routinely in the area.